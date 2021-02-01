Hill hired to promote Carolina Core initiative

The Piedmont Triad Partnership said Monday it has hired Loren Hill, effective immediately, as regional economic development director for the Carolina Core initiative.

Hill retired Jan. 1 as president of the High Point Economic Development Corp. after 20 years.

“Given his extensive economic development career, leadership skills and relationships, Loren is perfectly suited to help us take the Carolina Core to the next level and win big,” said Stan Kelly, the partnership’s president and chief executive.

Hill’s main focuses will be on enhancing collaborative efforts with city and county officials within the Carolina Core region, along with raising awareness of the region’s economic assets.

The Carolina Core stretches from the Triad down U.S. 421 to Fayetteville.

It boasts of four megasites of 7,200 acres along the U.S. 421 corridor, one of which is the nearly 1,000-acre aerospace site located at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.

