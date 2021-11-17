Hillside Manor apartment property sells for $1.2 million

The Hillside Manor apartment property near downtown Winston-Salem has been sold for $1.2 million to a California residential real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The 1.03-acre tract at 1626-1638 Chestnut St. contains 30 apartment units.

The buyer is Fortune Holdings LLC of Campbell, Calif., while the seller is Upside Holdings LLP of Phoenix.

Since 2018, at least 76 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth for a combined $793.84 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.