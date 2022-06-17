Hiring growth keeps state jobless rate unchanged at 3.4% in May

Another round of modest increases in hiring contributed to the state's unemployment rate staying at 3.4% in May, the state Commerce Department reported Friday.

The May rate still represents the monthly low for the COVID-19 pandemic period.

By comparison, the jobless rate was 3.9% in March 2020, the last report before the brunt of the pandemic began to be fully experienced.

The state’s rate has gone down nearly every month since being at 7.3% in September 2020.

Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

For much of 2021 and 2022, the monthly unemployment reports for the state and Triad have reflected jobless rate decrease more from individuals dropping out of the workforce than from net gains in hiring.

However, for both April and May, hiring has exceeded the dropout totals.

According to the monthly household employment survey, there was a 31,058 month-over-month gain in the state’s labor force during May. That represented a 33,419 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as a 2,361 decline in those listed as unemployed.

People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.

Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up 2.9%, or from 4.94 million to 5.1 million. That represents a net gain of 218,327 listed as employed and 76,321 no longer listed as unemployed.

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the May labor market report was positive overall.

"With the labor force participation rate rising form 60.1% in April to 60.4% in May, people continue to come back into the labor force," Walden said.

"The labor force participation rate in the state is now only 1 percentage point lower than prior to the pandemic."

Employer survey

Meanwhile, in the monthly employer survey, the state is up 8,100 private-sector jobs from April to May, as well as down 1,100 government jobs.

There were mostly positive hiring trends in the 10 private-sector employment categories.

The biggest net gain was 3,700 in manufacturing, followed by 2,200 in financial activities, 1,700 in leisure and hospitality, 1,300 in education and health services, 1,200 in professional and business services, and 1,200 in construction.

Those gains were somewhat offset by the loss of 4,300 trade, transportation and utilities jobs.

The state is up 154,600 private-sector and 10,700 government jobs from May 2021.

The biggest year-over-year gains were in leisure and hospitality at 43,500, along with 43,300 in professional and business services, 15,600 in manufacturing, 14,500 in financial activities, 13,200 in education and health services, and 9.600 in trade, transportation and utilities.

"As more people return to the labor force, labor shortages for many firms will become less of an issue," Walden said.

"There was also wide improvement in jobs across all industries, except trade/transportation and government."

The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.

The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.

The state’s U6 jobless rate was 7.6% in March, while the U.S. rate was 7.1% in May. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

Inflation's potential toll

Both Walden and Mark Vitner, senior economist with Wells Fargo Securities, have cautioned that Federal Reserve Board efforts to slow inflation are likely to slow economic and job growth later in 2022.

The Fed raised the key interest rate from 4% to 4.75% this week — the largest single hike since 1994 — in an attempt to reverse inflation while also risking pushing the U.S. economy into recession, according to economists.

"Looking ahead, unfortunately upcoming labor market reports may not be as positive," Walden said.

"The Federal Reserve is committed to additional interest rate hikes, which will translate into a slower growing economy. I suspect that by the fall we may see an uptick in the jobless rate."

Walden said that if the U.S. economy does enter recession stage in late 2022 or early 2023, the unemployment rate in N.C. could rise to the 5% to 6% range.

"My advice for job seekers is to take the first job that is offered and is appropriate for the worker’s skills," Walden said.

"As the economy slows, job openings will shrink."

Meanwhile, Vitner said the recent surge in gasoline and food prices, as well as the pullback in the stock market, is beginning to influence hiring decisions.

"I think North Carolina’s unemployment rate may be close to bottoming out," Vitner said.

"Job growth appears to be moderating. I am growing concerned that the tech sector is headed for a major slowdown due to rising interest rates, the steep selloff in tech stocks and widening in credit spreads.

"We now see a recession as more likely than not over the next 18 months, and the risks to the economy seem to grow every day."

