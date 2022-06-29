 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hispanic religious group buys former Moose lodge site

A Hispanic religious organization in High Point has paid $550,000 to purchase the former Winston-Salem Moose lodge, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The 8.14-acre tract at 1495 Old Salisbury Road contains a 15,383-square-foot building.

The buyer is Iglesia De Jesucristo Palabra-Miel, an affiliate of IGLESIA DE CRISTO.

The seller is Winston-Salem Lodge No. 446 — Loyal Order of Moose Inc. of Lexington.

