Hispanic religious group buys former Moose lodge site

A Hispanic religious organization in High Point has paid $550,000 to purchase the former Winston-Salem Moose lodge, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The 8.14-acre tract at 1495 Old Salisbury Road contains a 15,383-square-foot building.
The buyer is Iglesia De Jesucristo Palabra-Miel, an affiliate of IGLESIA DE CRISTO.
The seller is Winston-Salem Lodge No. 446 — Loyal Order of Moose Inc. of Lexington.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today