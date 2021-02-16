Historic Mocksville feed mill up for sale

Hilco Real Estate LLC said Friday it is handling the sale of a feed mill in Mocksville originally built in 1910 and renovated in 2006. Offers are due on March 4.

This historic feed mill has been primarily family-owned and operated by JP Green Milling Co. Inc. for more than a century. Products of the mill included Winner Feeds and 24 different kinds of poultry feed.

The 2.39-acre property is at 496 E. Depot St. It consists of five separate structures that includes 24 overhead bins with three stories of 7,500-square-foot towers. There is also a 9,000-square-foot consolidating area that houses the processing plant and equipment.

The mill was damaged due to a fire in 2001, but with renovations, uplifting, and new construction, it was fully revitalized by 2006.

For more information, go to www.hilcorealestate.com/properties-for-sale/inventory?propertyId=industrial-nc-mocksville, or call (855) 755-2300.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.