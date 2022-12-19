Historic O'Hanlon Building in downtown Winston-Salem sold to S.C. group

The historic O'Hanlon Building in downtown Winston-Salem has been sold for the second time in 5½ years, this time for $2.1 million to a Greenville, S.C., commercial real-estate developer.
The purchase was completed Thursday for the 107-year-old building at 101 W. Fourth St., which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1984. The building contains 26,088 square feet.
The buyer is SC Deacons OZ LLC, an affiliate of NAI Earle Furman.
The seller is The O'Hanlon LLC of Chapel Hill, which bought the eight-story building for about $2.15 million in July 2016. There were seven separate sellers in the July 2016 transaction.
The building was built in 1915 by E.W. O’Hanlon, who tore down his drugstore at the corner in 1914 to erect Winston-Salem’s second skyscraper. The first was the Wachovia Bank on Third Street, which dates to 1911.
Baldwin Properties represented the buyer and seller in the deal, and will serve as the new owner's leasing agents and professional property managers.
When asked about the 2016 and 2022 sale prices being similar, Lou Baldwin, president of Baldwin Properties, said "the office market slowed down during this period with some increases in vacancies due to corporate consolidations, followed by the uncertainty created by COVID."
That includes most prominently the former BB&T Corp. headquarters in downtown Winston-Salem. The bank significantly reduced its Winston-Salem office space after part of moving its headquarters to Charlotte as part of forming Truist Financial Corp.
"At this point, we have confidence that The O’Hanlon Building’s excellent location in the heart of downtown and its unique history and architecture will attract the four office tenants and two retail tenants we need to reach full occupancy."
Baldwin said the previous owner conducted extensive renovations to the building that included establishing office space.
"Back in 2016, a new roof was put on the building and an elevator was replaced," Baldwin said. "Since 2016, three of the floors have been remodeled into open floor plans with exposed ceilings and refinished wood floors.
"Floors 6 and 7 have been released to Lighthouse Management Services, which operates the Launch Tower on the seventh floor."
Baldwin said the eighth floor remains attorneys’ offices. He said the new owners "will be making additional renovations in the near future."
“We have several strong prospects interested in the street-level space and are working with several prospects on leasing space on the office-level floors as well," Baldwin said. "We anticipate making announcements of new tenants very soon.
The building, according to Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, features hardwood floors and exposed ceilings that create "a modern vibe and exceptional workspace."
Ted Kairys, the founder and chief executive of Kairys Real Estate Group in Chapel Hill, said in July 2016 the plan was to remove some alterations that were done to the building’s original design and make it look inside like it did in its heyday.
“The building has windows open on all four sides and it has amazing views of Pilot Mountain,” Kairys said. “O’Hanlon’s is an iconic landmark.”
Kairys said that for three years after its construction, the O’Hanlon Building was the tallest in the state. O’Hanlon operated his drug store on the first floor of the new building.
The building was designed by architect Willard Northup.
