Historic Shaffner House sold for $1.2 million. Plans are to add restaurant, give it 'boutique inn' feel.

Other events commonly held at the property include birthday parties, anniversary dinners, corporate groups and lots of weddings.

Couples also rent the entire house for a weekend and hold everything from the rehearsal dinner, wedding and wedding reception. During that time, some wedding guests get to stay in the guest rooms.

Companies affiliated with Baldwin and Alspaugh bought two other historic downtown bed-and-breakfast inns in June 2019 through Summit Properties LLC.

Summit paid a combined $1.1 million for the 1887 Jacob Lott Ludlow House at 420 Summit St. and the 1895 Benjamin Joseph Sheppard House at 434 Summit St. They are about one mile from the Shaffner House.

The Ludlow house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.

Baldwin said the plans to open the Summit Street Inn property in the first quarter of 2022.

"We have plans to make the three properties complementary to each other, such as offering additional guest rooms to parties too large for just the Shaffner House to serve," Baldwin said.