Historic Wachovia Building sold to owner of former Reynolds headquarters

The owner of the former headquarters of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. has a fourth downtown Winston-Salem building in its portfolio with the addition of the Historic Wachovia Building at 8 West Third St.

PMC Property Group Inc., based in Philadelphia, paid $3 million for the nine-story, 90,000-square-foot building.

An affiliate of JDL Castle Corp., Wachovia House Inc., was the seller. The sale was completed Tuesday.

The building was designed by architect Frank Pierce Milburn and served as North Carolina’s first "skyscraper" and Wachovia Bank and Trust Co.'s headquarters from 1911 to 1966.

A PMC representative said Wednesday the group is not ready to reveal its plans for the building outside it would be branded as "8 W 3."

A new parking deck is being constructed across the street from the building with 550 spaces.

According to a CBRE-Triad marketing flier, the property qualifies for historic preservation tax credits and is placed in an opportunity zone. It said a Part II historic application has been accepted by the National Park Service.