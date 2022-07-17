“Hit the Putt." Whether in golf or job hunting, there's a time to just go for it

What does golf have to do with job hunting and life in general?

Plenty. Let’s take a look.

Have you ever played golf with someone who stands over their ball… wiggling the club for what seems like an eternity… only to hit their drive 40 yards? Or watched someone line up a putt from 10 different angles, only to miss it by a mile?

And if you’ve never golfed, I’m sure you’ve known someone — maybe yourself — who can’t decide where to eat out or which movie to watch. You get the gist.

“Hit the putt” is a euphemism for moving forward, perhaps without total confidence that what you’re doing is 100% verifiably correct. Maybe you’ve heard the term “analysis paralysis.” I can think of other ways of describing this challenge we face, but suffice to say most of us have wrestled with challenges in our personal and professional lives.

In my role as director at the Professional Center by Goodwill of Northwest North Carolina, I’ll often tell clients to hit the putt as it relates to their resume. After all, no one will have a resume everyone agrees is perfect. And, well, even if they had a great resume for applying to one job, if they then applied to another or different job, it’s likely they’d need to tweak that resume to address the needs of that next job.

That’s why I tell clients to do the very best they can with the information available to them. Go for it — do their best — trust their gut and be open to outsider advice — whether it’s a resume or their interview. Sometimes the end result may be an employer’s rejection. Still, you learn as you go. Don’t let perfection be the enemy of good.

On a larger scale, the fear of failure holds many of us back. The “Imposter Syndrome” has led to self-imposed career roadblocks, particularly with women. What if we could shift our approach? Instead of fearing the negative, what if we could look to seize the positive? Yes, I CAN do this. Here’s another old cliché: “Nothing ventured, nothing gained.”

I’ve witnessed so many people fail to take that next step. Whether it’s a lack of courage, confidence, money, or other reasons, they’ve not reached out of their comfort zone.

Frankly, I’ve been guilty of that at times. I suspect you have, too.

Circling back to that golfer who’ll labor over something and never get it right… don’t be afraid to make a decision. It may not work out, yet you’ll learn from it. After all, life’s a journey with many twists and turns. Do your due diligence. Embrace the future and don’t be afraid to go for it.

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Contact me at the address below. Good luck!