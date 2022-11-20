Holiday spending forecast: 'Good, but not great'

Black Friday and the traditional family Thanksgiving gathering appear to be winners in the in-person holiday-shopping wars.

After nine years of Turkey Day doorbusters chipping away at Black Friday spending, most big-box and discount retailers have chosen to be closed on Thanksgiving and return to 5 to 9 a.m. Black Friday openings.

Black Friday traditionally has marked the day when many retailers begin turning a profit for the year, and their financial numbers shift from red ink to black.

In recent years, it has been the second-busiest day of the in-person shopping season, following the Saturday before Christmas.

Meanwhile, analysts say online shopping will continue to devour larger chunks of what the National Retail Federation projects will be between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion in retail sales during the 2022 holiday season.

The federation also estimates that 166.3 million are planning to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday — nearly 8 million more than last year.

“While there is much speculation about inflation’s impact on consumer behavior, our data tells us that this Thanksgiving holiday weekend will see robust store traffic with a record number of shoppers taking advantage of value pricing,” federation president and chief executive Matthew Shay said.

““We are optimistic that retail sales will remain strong in the weeks ahead, and retailers are ready to meet consumers however they want to shop with great products at prices they want to pay.”

According to the survey, more than two-thirds (69%) of holiday shoppers plan to shop during Thanksgiving weekend this year. The top reasons consumers plan to shop are because the deals are too good to pass up (59%), because of tradition (27%) or because it is something to do (22%) over the holiday.

Those sales projections are contingent, however, on the extent to which inflation, particularly high gasoline prices, curbs consumers’ spending appetite.

“We expect holiday season sales to post strong growth by historical standards, although gains will be driven almost completely by inflation (and higher prices),” said Andrew Lipsman, principal analyst with Inmar Intelligence.

Inmar, based in Winston-Salem, provides consulting and digital software services to the promotional, health care and supply-chain industries.

Inmar reported in its 2022 holiday-spending report that Cyber Monday (Nov. 28) will lead the five-day Thanksgiving holiday period with $11.84 billion in retail sales, followed by Black Friday at $9.81 billion, Thanksgiving Day at $5.5 billion, Small Business Saturday at $5.34 billion and Cyber Sunday (Nov. 27) at $5.02 billion.

Inmar projects Cyber Monday will have the largest percentage gain of the five shopping days.

“Many consumers will trade down and become more responsive to discounts this holiday season, but overall consumer demand remains healthy despite the negative headlines,” Lipsman said.

“The strongest headwinds are likely to hit self-gifting in higher-ticket categories, like consumer electronics, appliances and furniture.

“The past two years of pandemic-buying means that fewer consumers are awaiting big doorbusters this year.”

Consumers may have become more reluctant to spread their in-person shopping beyond one day, said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.

“Christmas spending will be good, but not great,” Walden said. “But, inflation and worries over a recession will be headwinds. Cyber buying will set new records.”

The winner: Black Friday

Turkey Day shopping emerged in the late 2000s as a novelty, done primarily by struggling or overlooked retailers such as Kmart.

The main appeal was the ability to get Black Friday doorbuster deals without sleep deprivation by opening between 5 to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving.

By 2013, most big-box retailers had embraced consumers’ willingness to surrender part or most of their Thanksgiving holiday to go shopping.

Pre-store opening lines once stretched for several football fields, occupied by hundreds of shoppers willing to spend a day or more waiting for elusive doorbusters.

Yet, by 2017, consumers’ interest in Turkey Day and Black Friday shopping began waning as online bargains became more accessible and trustworthy to purchase.

The COVID-19 pandemic served to reduce those lines to double digits, and the wait into an hour or less.

Walmart U.S. chief executive John Furner told NBC that Turkey Day shopping “is a thing of the past.”

Target ended its Turkey Day shopping hours in 2021, with chief executive Brian Cornell saying, “what started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic (in 2020) is now our new standard.”

Target said its holiday shopping strategy now includes “spreading out savings over the course of several weeks versus a condensed timeframe, and introducing its enhanced Holiday Price Match Guarantee that signals to guests that they are getting the best deals no matter when they shop.”

Cornell said in an employee memo that “you don’t have to wonder whether this is the last Thanksgiving you’ll spend with family and friends for a while.”

“Thanksgiving store hours are one thing we won’t ‘get back to’ when the pandemic finally subsides.”

Online vs. in-person

The National Retail Federation is projecting a 6% to 8% increase in overall U.S. holiday spending over 2021.

“While e-commerce will remain important, households are also expected to shift back to in-store shopping and a more traditional holiday shopping experience,” the advocacy group said.

With Thanksgiving on the calendar a little earlier than normal this year, and with many brick-and-mortar retailers remaining closed on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday weekend “takes on more significance this season than in the recent past,” said Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at Wake Forest University School of Business.

“Consumers remember well the restraint they had to endure through COVID and subsequent supply-chain shortages,” Beahm said.

“As a result, they are now showing a desire to exercise newly gained shopping freedom. This momentum should be sufficient to carry through the upcoming holiday shopping season.”

Another major factor will be how soon and by how much will retailers — particularly in apparel — offer discounts to clear mountainous levels of inventory.

For example, Al Carey, chairman of yarn manufacturer Unifi Inc., told analysts during its third-quarter earnings call that its retail customers report inventories on apparel being anywhere from 30% to 80% above a year ago.

“Many of them are going to be discounting heavily during Black Friday and the holiday season, and hopefully, clear out some of this inventory,” Carey said.

“But, it’s uncertain exactly when normal ordering patterns will return.”

The N.C. Retail Merchants Association said that “we have seen the same early start to holiday shopping this year that we have been seeing the last couple of years.”

“There about seven full weekends and about 30 days or so of shopping during the November and December period. It probably will just expand the season and provide a little bit more time to budget and shop.”

The association said that Small Business Saturday remains a pivotal shopping day for its members.

“For our independent retail store owners in small-town North Carolina, the holiday shopping season is an extremely important time,” the association said.

“We encourage consumers to Shop NC in brick-and-mortar businesses. Their commitment to their communities, where they live and operate, is strong and deep, and we hope shoppers will visit our North Carolina retailers, not only because of their excellent staff, superior customer service and the specialty products they provide, but also to give back to their communities.”

Inflation influence

Naveen Jaggi, president of the retail advisory services for commercial real-estate firm JLL, said “there is always the risk of shoppers pulling back spending to compensate for rising costs, so consumers might focus more on the discounted stores and shop the deals this holiday season.”

We expect Black Friday will be the most popular deal day for shopping in store, with 39.7% of survey responders planning to shop in person, according to JLL’s holiday survey.

“Overall, we expect over 63% of consumers to return to in-store shopping this holiday season,” Jaggi said. “This will be a strong holiday season for retail and the return of brick-and-mortar shopping.”

The International Council of Shopping Centers said that its survey of consumers determined that 89% of consumers said inflation would affect their holiday purchases.

“Those shoppers noted that they would buy brands on sale or promotion (42%), shop at retailers that generally sell lower-price goods (37%) or do more research online than usual to find better deals (32%) in response,” the advocacy group said.

“Shoppers are continuing to spend despite inflation and economic headwinds, and while higher prices will drive some of the increase in holiday spending this year, overall retailers are poised for a successful holiday season,” said Tom McGee, president and chief executive of ICSC.

Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, reported in its 2022 Holiday Gift Shopping Preview that finances “are the top concern among holiday shoppers, with many concerned about their ability to afford gifts this year in light of rising prices and tighter budgets.”

For example, Numerator found that 59% of consumers say they are worried about their ability to afford gifts.

The top planned adjustment is prioritizing promotions and discounts, followed by spending less on gifts, purchasing fewer gifts and cutting back on the number of people getting gifts.

“Despite these fears, overall spend on gifts is expected to remain on-par with last year,” Numerator said.

Shay said that “while consumers are feeling the pressure of inflation and higher prices, and while there is continued stratification with consumer spending and behavior among households at different income levels, consumers remain resilient and continue to engage in commerce.”

“In the face of these challenges, many households will supplement spending with savings and credit to provide a cushion and result in a positive holiday season.”

Spending expectations

About 64% of shoppers told Numerator they have a set budget for holiday gifts, with 51% expecting to spend more than $500 and 17% more than $1,000.

“More than one-third (36%) of Millennial and Gen Z shoppers say they will spend more on gifts this year than they did last year, citing improved job situations and a desire to splurge as the main drivers,” Numerator said.

“By comparison, 25% of Gen X and 20% of boomers say they will spend more.”

About 74% of shoppers plan to buy gifts online this year, followed closely by mass retailers (64%) and department stores (45%).

The International Council of Shopping Centers said its survey found that shipping and product availability are significant for consumer.

About 57% of shoppers said they intended to buy from brick-and-mortar retailers in order “to pick up items themselves and avoid shipping delays and fees, a 17-point increase from 2021.”

“Similarly, 67% of shoppers think free shipping is important, and a majority are willing to wait longer for delivery (66%) or spend more money (59%) to get free shipping.”

McGee said that “while we foresee fewer supply-chain issues than last year, consumers are concerned about the ability to get their gifts on time and for a good price.”

“It’s clear they see click-and-collect and physical retail as a way to ensure they get the gifts they need conveniently and on time.”

Beahm said shoppers “are realizing the need to be more thoughtful in their purchases, giving things that might be viewed more as necessities, including gift cards, taking priority over the things that might be considered more discretionary.”

“Inflation has further sensitized shoppers to look for deals when they are buying this time of year. Deeper price-drops and higher-value offers will attract shopper attention even more this season as consumers apply more thought to this year’s purchases.

“Shoppers will utilize both in-person and online modes to maximize the efficiency and value in their holiday shopping,” Beahm said.

“The sights, sounds, smells, touches and tastes that many shoppers still find enjoyment in brick-and-mortar stores still resonate in spite of the convenience of shopping online.”