Home flipping activity remains high in Triad, but at slower pace

Home flipping in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area remained elevated during the second quarter, though down modestly from the previous report, according to a Thursday release from national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.

Flipped homes are those purchased and subsequently sold again within 12 months. The MSA consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

Attom had the five-county metro with 438, which represented 12.4% of all home sales during the second quarter.

The total represented a 67.2% jump from a year ago, but also an 8.2% decline from the first quarter.

The metro is on pace to set another yearly flipping record after reaching 1,203 in 2021.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $74,500, representing a $165,500 purchase price and a $240,000 flipped price. The gross profit a year ago was $70,000.

The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,534.

It took an average of 144 days to complete the flipping of a home, compared with 167 days a year ago.

About 66% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 34% borrowed money. About 43.4% were sold to cash buyers, while 5.9% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.

By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 441 flipped homes sold in the second quarter, up 53.8% over the year, but down 4.4% from the first quarter. Those sales made up 11.3% of the home sale market in the first quarter.

The three-county metro of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham also are on a record annual pace. There were 1,262 flipped homes sold in 2021.

Those flipping the homes in the Greensboro-High Point MSA grossed on average $62,000, representing a $165,000 purchase price and a $227,000 flipped price. The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,425.

The average time it took to flip a home sold during the first quarter was 137 days, down from 148 days a year ago.

About 65% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 35% borrowed money. About 48% were sold to cash buyers, while 5.4% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.

“The second quarter was another strong showing for fix-and-flip investors,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence for Attom. “The total number of properties flipped was the second-highest total we’ve recorded in the past 22 years.”

Sharga said the “big question is whether the fix-and-flip market will begin to lose steam, as overall home sales have declined dramatically over the past few months, and the cost of financing has virtually doubled over the past year.”

The other North Carolina metro areas had a similar boost in flipped homes sold, typically with a higher average sale price for a larger average home.

The Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA had 2,032 flipped homes sold during the second quarter, up 54.3% from a year ago. Those sales made up 13.1% of the market.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $61,000, representing a $280,000 purchase price and a $341,000 flipped price. The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,576.

The average time it took to flip a home sold was 143 days during the second quarter, up from 130 days a year ago.

The Durham-Chapel Hill MSA had 236 flipped homes sold in the second quarter, up 35.3% from a year ago. Those sales made up 8.5% of the market.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $72,000, representing a $288,000 purchase price and a $360,000 flipped price. The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,470.

The average time it took to flip a home sold was 148 days, up from 35 days a year ago.

The Raleigh-Cary MSA had 737 flipped homes sold in the second quarter, up 31.8% from a year ago. Those sales made up 9.8% of the market.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $60,000, representing a $120,000 purchase price and an $180,000 flipped price. The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,663.

The average time it took to flip a home sold was 144 days, up from 134 days a year ago.