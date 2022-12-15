Home flipping market continues to cool in Triad

Home flipping in the Winston-Salem metro area remained elevated during the third quarter, though continuing to cool off, according to a Thursday release from national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.

Flipped homes are those purchased and subsequently sold again within 12 months. The MSA consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

Attom reported 397 flipped homes in the five-county metro, which represented 12.7% of all home sales during the third quarter.

The total represented a 38.3% jump from a year ago, but just a 2.3% increase from the second quarter.

The metro already has set a yearly flipping record of 1,207 through three quarters after reaching 1,203 for all of 2021.

During the third quarter, those flipping the homes grossed on average $65,500, representing a $179,500 purchase price and a $245,000 flipped price. The gross profit a year ago was $67,310.

The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,544, and the median year the residence was built was 1983.

The median is the number in the middle, with the same amount of numbers below and above.

It took an average of 150 days to complete the flipping of a home sold during the third quarter, compared with 141 days a year ago.

About 70% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 30% borrowed money. About 43% were sold to cash buyers, while 7.8% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.

By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 361 flipped homes sold in the third quarter, up 18.3% over the year, but down 8.6% from the second quarter. Those sales made up 10.2% of the home sale market in the third quarter.

The three-county metro of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham also are on a record annual pace with 1,192 through three quarters. There were 1,262 flipped homes sold in 2021.

Those flipping the homes in the Greensboro-High Point MSA grossed on average $52,000, representing a $175,000 purchase price and a $227,000 flipped price.

The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,402, and the median year the residence was built was 1994.

The average time it took to flip a home sold during the third quarter was 141 days, down from 140 days a year ago.

About 70% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 30% borrowed money. About 40% were sold to cash buyers, while 5.8% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.

“This is a classic good news/bad news report for fix-and-flip investors,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom.

“While flipping activity in the third quarter was among the highest on record, gross profits and profit margins declined significantly, reflecting the overall pricing weakness in today’s housing market.”

Sharga said that “with demand from buyers weakening, prices trending down over the past few months, and financing rates significantly higher than they were at the beginning of the year, flippers face a much more difficult environment today, and probably will in 2023 as well.”

The other North Carolina metro areas had a similar cooling in flipped homes sold, typically with a higher average sale price for a larger average home.

The Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA had 1,499 flipped homes sold during the third quarter, up 3.6% from a year ago, but down 13.3% from the second quarter. Those sales made up 11.4% of the market.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $53,000, representing a $287,000 purchase price and a $340,000 flipped price. The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,568.

The average time it took to flip a home sold during the third quarter was 147 days, compared with 122 days a year ago.

The Durham-Chapel Hill MSA had 212 flipped homes sold in the third quarter, up 22.7% from a year ago and up 6.5% from the second quarter. Those sales made up 9.1% of the market.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $38,250, representing a $306,750 purchase price and a $345,000 flipped price. The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,453.

The average time it took to flip a home sold during the third quarter was 145 days, up from 120 days a year ago.

The Raleigh-Cary MSA had 557 flipped homes sold in the third quarter, up 2.4% from a year ago, but down 7.9% from a year ago. Those sales made up 8.6% of the market.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $43,000, representing a $332,000 purchase price and a $375,000 flipped price. The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,663.

The average time it took to flip a home sold during the third quarter was 157 days, up from 132 days a year ago.