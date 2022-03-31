Home-flipping sales reach record levels in Winston-Salem area for 2021

Home flipping in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area was at a record level of 1,203 during 2021, according to a report from national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions timed for release Thursday.

Flipped homes are those purchased and subsequently sold again within 12 months.

The total represented a 22.8% increase from 2020, as well as a 56.5% jump from 2016.

The MSA consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties. Flipped homes accounted for 8.9% of all home purchases during 2021.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $61,250, representing a $141,500 purchase price and a $202,750 flipped price. The gross profit a year ago was $69,000.

The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,520.

It took an average of 144 days to complete the flipping of a home, compared with 176 days in 2020.

About 64.1% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 35.9% borrowed money. About 40% were sold to cash buyers, while 6.5% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.

By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 1,262 flipped homes sold in 2021, up 22.8% from a year ago and up 53% from 2016. Those sales made up 8.1% of the market.

Those flipping the homes in the Greensboro-High Point MSA grossed on average $54,000, representing a $131,000 purchase price and an $185,000 flipped price. The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,402.

The average time it took to flip a home sold during 2021 was 142 days, down from 168 days in 2020.

About 65% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 35% borrowed money. About 42% were sold to cash buyers, while 8% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.

“While gross profits were lower for fix-and-flip investors in 2021, there may have been offsets that protected net profits,” said Rick Sharga, Attom’s executive vice president of market intelligence.

“Fewer flippers financed their purchases, so their cost of capital was lower. And it took less time to execute a flip, reducing holding costs and suggesting that less extensive — and less expensive — repairs were needed to bring the properties to market.

“A lot of the mark-up on fix-and-flip properties historically has come from the value of those repairs, but so have a lot of the costs that reduce net profits,” Sharga said.

* The Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA had 5,394 flipped homes sold in 2021, up 0.8% from a year ago. Those sales made up 8.4% of the market.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $53,500, representing a $227,500 purchase price and a $281,000 flipped price. The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,564.

The average time it took to flip a home sold during 2021 was 136 days, down from 161 days in 2020.

* The Durham-Chapel Hill MSA had 626 flipped homes sold in 2021, down 29.3% from a year ago. Those sales made up 5.8% of the market.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $78,000, representing a $210,500 purchase price and a $288,500 flipped price. The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,440.

The average time it took to flip a home sold during 2021 was 145 days, down from 166 days in 2020.

* The Raleigh-Cary MSA had 2,105 flipped homes sold in 2021, down 12.1% from a year ago. Those sales made up 7.1% of the market.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $51,742, representing a $261,750 purchase price and a $313,492 flipped price. The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,657.

The average time it took to flip a home sold during 2021 was 140 days, down from 153 days in 2020.

