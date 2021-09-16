Home flipping slows down, still profitable in Winston-Salem area

The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area experienced a 20% decrease in homes being bought for flipping during the second quarter, according to a report from national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions timed for release Thursday.

Sales of flipped homes in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area — homes purchased and subsequently sold again within 12 months — totaled 222. That’s down from 264 a year ago, but up from 180 in the first quarter.

The MSA consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties. Flipped homes accounted for 6% of all home purchases during the second quarter.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $70,000, representing a $120,000 purchase price and a $190,000 flipped price. The gross profit a year ago was $59,500.

The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,532.

It took an average of 161 days to complete the flipping of a home during the second quarter, compared with 193 days a year ago.

About 63% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 37% borrowed money. About 31.5% were sold to cash buyers, while 7.2% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.