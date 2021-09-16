 Skip to main content
Home flipping slows down, still profitable in Winston-Salem area
Sales of flipped homes in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area — homes purchased and subsequently sold again within 12 months — totaled 222. That’s down from 264 a year ago.

The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area experienced a 20% decrease in homes being bought for flipping during the second quarter, according to a report from national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions timed for release Thursday.

Sales of flipped homes in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area — homes purchased and subsequently sold again within 12 months — totaled 222. That’s down from 264 a year ago, but up from 180 in the first quarter.

The MSA consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties. Flipped homes accounted for 6% of all home purchases during the second quarter.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $70,000, representing a $120,000 purchase price and a $190,000 flipped price. The gross profit a year ago was $59,500.

The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,532.

It took an average of 161 days to complete the flipping of a home during the second quarter, compared with 193 days a year ago.

About 63% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 37% borrowed money. About 31.5% were sold to cash buyers, while 7.2% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.

By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 288 flipped homes sold during the second quarter, down 6% from a year ago and down 4% from the first quarter. Those sales made up 7% of the market.

Those flipping the homes in the Greensboro-High Point MSA grossed on average $56,500, representing a $123,750 purchase price and a $180,250 flipped price.

The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,410.

The average time it took to flip a home sold during the quarter was 150 days, down from 172 days a year ago.

About 66% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 34% borrowed money. About 40% were sold to cash buyers, while 8.7% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.

“Home flipping rebounded during the second quarter. But profits sure didn’t, as the typical home flip around the country netted the smallest return on investment in a decade,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer at ATTOM.

“However, it’s not like home flipping has become a losing proposition. A 33% profit on a short-term investment remained pretty decent, even after renovation and holding expenses.

“But, with a few more periods like the second quarter of this year, investors may need to reframe how they look at these deals.”

Other metro areas

The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA had 1,133 flipped homes during the second quarter, down 38% year over year, but up 23% from the first quarter. Those sales made up 6,2% of the market.

Those flipping the homes in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA grossed on average $68,050, representing a $201,950 purchase price and a $270,000 flipped price.

The Durham-Chapel Hill MSA had 160 homes flipped, down 39% from a year ago and down 17% from the first quarter. Those sales made up 5.2% of the market.

Those flipping the homes in the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA grossed on average $94,500, representing a $200,500 purchase price and a $295,000 flipped price.

The Raleigh-Cary MSA had 502 homes flipped, down 36% from a year ago and down 33% from the first quarter. Those sales made up 6% of the market.

Those flipping the homes in the Raleigh-Cary MSA grossed on average $53,000, representing a $240,000 purchase price and a $293,000 flipped price.

