Home furnishings carry over strong orders into 2021

New home furnishings orders began 2021 on a strong note with a 27% jump year over year to $2.9 billion, according to a monthly report released Wednesday by Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-services company in High Point.

The January orders were down slightly from $2.91 billion in December.

About 77% of survey participants reported a year-over-year increase in January orders, down from an 84% increase in December.

“Our repeated conversations with industry contacts keep yielding the same issues and challenges: the need for people, raw materials, and imported finished goods,” said Ken Smith, the firm’s director of furniture services.

“Shortages of integral materials to make foam, some lumber issues due to the increase in housing and upfits to homes, and other materials continue to have a negative impact. Price increases have really impacted business due to the considerable backlogs many are facing.”

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.