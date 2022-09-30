Home furnishings order slump deepens during July

New home-furnishings orders slumped for the 13th consecutive month during July, down 36.6% year over year to $1.85 billion, according to the latest survey of U.S. manufacturers released Friday by industry research firm Smith Leonard PLLC of High Point.

Orders also were down 10.4% from $2.07 billion in June. About 88% of study participants reported a decrease in orders during July.

The firm said a deeper dive into the new order trends shows they were affected primarily during May and June by order cancellations from retailers.

"When 2022 is compared to 2021, it is clear business has not only slowed as we expected after the fantastic growth we had in 2020 and 2021, but also the slowdown in the economy as a whole has clearly affected the levels of business today," said Ken Smith, the firm’s director of furniture services.

"Add to that confusion and realize that price increases during 2020 and 2021 and even some in 2022, make comparisons difficult, to say the least.

"Are we in a recession for the whole economy? Smith asked. "While some indicators continue to say we are not, it sure is beginning to feel like we are."