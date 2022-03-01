Home furnishings orders continued slump in December

New home-furnishings orders remained on a decline for the sixth consecutive month during December following a boom in the first half of 2021.

December sales were down year over year by 6.5% to $2.91 billion, according to the latest survey of U.S. manufacturers released Tuesday by industry research firm Smith Leonard PLLC of High Point. They also were down 8.3% from November.

About 50% of survey participants reported a year-over-year increase in December orders.

Business has continued to be very good for most in the industry,” said Ken Smith, the firm’s director of furniture services. “While new order writing has tended to show some slower growth, that is probably good for most.

“Many have looked for more capacity but finding people to work there is a different story, so backlogs remain a significant issue. Also, prices have continued to have to be raised, but it appears that retail customers are accepting the increases, reluctantly of course, but realizing that the needs are real.”

“We are expecting the April market in High Point to look the most like normal in quite some time.”

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.