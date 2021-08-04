Home furnishings orders continued to soar in May

New home furnishings orders in May rose year over year by 47% to $3.36 billion, according to the latest survey of U.S. manufacturers released Wednesday by industry research firm Smith Leonard PLLC of High Point.

It was the 12th straight month of large double-digit percentage increases. The firm said with the U.S. economy tanking from March through May 2020, the next meaningful comparison will be in the June data.

The May sales were up 12.2% compared with just under $3 billion in April.

About 97% of survey participants reported a year-over-year increase in May orders.

“The industry continues to experience a strange duality of success with orders flowing in, but also being mired in backlogs as product is not flowing out with various delays and supply issues,” said Ken Smith, the firm’s director of furniture services.

“Manufacturers continue to have labor problems. Materials have also been a problem. COVID-19 has hit several countries very hard. Most recently, several facilities in Vietnam have been shut down for periods of time including several furniture facilities.”

