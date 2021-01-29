Home furnishings orders drop 11% in November

New home furnishings orders dropped for the first time in five months during November, according to a monthly report released Friday by Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-services company in High Point.

The November orders were at $2.95 billion, down 10.8% from $3.31 billion in October.

However, the November orders were up 17% from $2.52 billion in November 2019.

About 66% of survey participants reported a year-over-year increase in November orders, down from a 78% increase in October.

Home-furnishings retail sales were at $10.11 billion in December, down 0.6% from November, but up 3.1% from a year ago, the U.S. Commerce Department reported.

“The good results for new orders continued through November, though the increase in orders did slide somewhat,” said Ken Smith, the firm’s director of furniture services. “We expect somewhat similar results in the December survey. “

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.