Home furnishings orders remain in slump during September

Juanita Ramos of Reynose, Mexico, and Colin Riggs complete a transaction at the Abigails showroom in the International Home Furnishings Center at the High Point Market. Retailer cancellations of orders has hampered most participants in the monthly Smith Leonard survey.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

New home-furnishings orders slumped for the 15th consecutive month during September, down 26.4% year over year to $2.33 billion, according to the latest survey of U.S. manufacturers released Wednesday by industry research firm Smith Leonard PLLC of High Point.

However, orders were up 14.8% from $2.03 billion in August. About 91% of study participants reported a decrease in orders during September.

The firm said a deeper dive into the new order trends shows they were affected primarily during May and June by order cancellations from retailers.

“We are hearing various thoughts on the current state of business,” said Ken Smith, the firm’s director of furniture services. “Some are still seeing declines, however one might measure them, while others seemed to have maybe bottomed out.

“Since then, some feel that there is maybe a new level of business that seems to be somewhat flat or increasing slightly. Clearly, inflation is bothering the consumer at almost all levels.”

