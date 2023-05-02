New home-furnishings orders fell for the 20th consecutive month during February, down 16.6% year over year to $2.05 billion as retailers and consumers continued to cancel or delay orders.

However, orders were up 3.4% from $1.98 billion in January, according to the latest survey of U.S. manufacturers released Friday by industry research firm Smith Leonard PLLC of High Point.

About 80% of study participants reported a decrease in orders during February, compared with 77% of participants in January.

"We looked back at February 2020 results, the month before the start of the pandemic, and found that orders were down about 10% from that month," said Ken Smith, director of furniture services for Smith Leonard.

"Obviously, there have been several price increases since that time, so the decline in units is likely more, depending on the mix of products."

Smith said the recent spring High Point market "seemed like a pretty good market, at least from an attendance standpoint. The talk of business back at home for most was best described as slow."