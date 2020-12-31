Home furnishings orders remain on major upswing

The reopening of additional home-furnishings retail stores in July and August contributed to a 39.7% increase in new orders during October, according to a monthly report released Wednesday by Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-services company in High Point.

The October orders were at $3.31 billion, up from $2.37 billion a year ago. However, the October orders were down 16% from $3.94 billion in September.

About 77% of survey participants reported a year-over-year increase in October orders, down from a 91% increase in September.

Home-furnishings retail sales were at $10.31 billion in November, down 0.1% from October, but up 3.6% from a year ago, the U.S. Commerce Department reported.

“The significant gains in our surveys of residential furniture manufacturers and distributors over the past few months have really been great for a group of folks that really needed a boost in sales,” said Ken Smith, the firm’s director of furniture services.

“We do expect that significant growth to slow somewhat in the next few months, but most whom we have talked with seem to believe results will stay positive at least through the first part of the year.”

