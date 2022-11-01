Home furnishings orders remain on tailspin during August

New home-furnishings orders slumped for the 14th consecutive month during August, down 34.5% year over year to $2.03 billion, according to the latest survey of U.S. manufacturers released Monday by industry research firm Smith Leonard PLLC of High Point.

However, orders were up 10.4% from $1.85 billion in July. About 84% of study participants reported a decrease in orders during July.

The firm said a deeper dive into the new order trends shows they were affected primarily during May and June by order cancellations from retailers.

"Clearly, business has slowed and, call it a recession or not, most we talk with believe the industry is in the grasp of one," said Ken Smith, the firm’s director of furniture services.

Smith said that the “buzz” at the recent fall High Point Market "was described by many as being as close to normal as it has been since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

"While not true for all, there was a significant amount of optimism among both exhibitors and buyers."