Home furnishings sales remain in year-over-year slump in November

New home-furnishings orders fell for the 17th consecutive month during November, down 34.6% year over year to $1.94 billion as retailers and consumers continued to cancel or delay orders.

However, orders were up 0.8% from $1.92 billion in October, according to the latest survey of U.S. manufacturers released Friday by industry research firm Smith Leonard PLLC of High Point.

About 97% of study participants reported a decrease in orders during November, compared with 88% of participants in October.

"When 97% of the participants report a decline in orders for the month, we think it’s safe to say that business is definitely off," said Ken Smith, director of furniture services for Smith Leonard.

The firm said a deeper dive into the new order trends shows they have been affected primarily by order cancellations from retailers, reflecting decreasing consumer demand with inflation at higher levels for most of 2022.

"There continues to be discussions as to recession or not," Smith said. "We think in today’s environment, it is not only an industry-by-industry debate, but probably more of a company-to-company debate."