Home price growth rate in Winston-Salem area remains at levels last seen in mid-1970s

Existing home prices continued to soar in North Carolina's five metro areas at growth rates not seen in 45 years, according to the July report from national real-estate research firm CoreLogic.
CoreLogic does not disclose a median house price.
The group reported Tuesday that the Winston-Salem area's home prices rose by an 18.9% year-over-year clip during July. The metro consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
However, while the Winston-Salem metro had the highest growth rate in June, it dropped to fourth in the July report.
When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, Winston-Salem area prices were up year over year 16.8% in June and 18.2% in July.
Home prices have been on a pronounced upward trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly during 2021.
"Persistent demand and constricted supply, especially of single-family homes, has put upward pressures on home prices, leading to a national 18% year-over-year price growth in July," CoreLogic said.
"This is the highest annual growth recorded" since CoreLogic began its monthly home price reviews in January 1976.
Of course, an 18% home price growth rate in the mid-1970s a significant lower amount of money.
For example, the average home price in North Carolina in the mid-1970s was about $60,000, compared with $254,000 in July 2021.
By comparison, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point MSA increased 15.5% in July and 15.4% in June. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 15.6% in July and 15.2% in June.
Meanwhile, the home-price hikes in the Charlotte, Durham and Raleigh markets jumped ahead of Winston-Salem, with the average home sale price being significantly higher in those markets.
Home prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA increased 19.6% in July after being up 17.9% in June.
Home prices in the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA increased 19.7% in July after being up 18.5% in June.
Home prices in the Raleigh-Cary MSA increased 21.3% in July after being up 17.8% in June.
The Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported Aug. 9 that the median home price in Forsyth was $281,895 in June and $268,774 in July.
By comparison, the median home price was $229,388 in June 2020 and $251,672 in July 2020.
Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers. The median home price has been above $240,000 for 12 of the past 13 months.
The association reported 1,093 closed sales during June, compared with 984 a year ago. There were 1,075 closed sales in July, compared with 1,006 a year ago.
The association said in a statement that the local housing market remains “very much a seller’s market with the sales price at its highest level since 2003.”
CoreLogic officials continue to say they don’t have the same concerns about a potential housing bubble like the one that contributed to the Great Recession of 2007-09.
“There are marked differences in today’s run-up in prices compared to 2005, which was a bubble fueled by risky loans and lenient underwriting,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic.
“Today, loans with high-risk features are absent and mortgage underwriting is prudent."
However, CoreLogic president and chief executive Frank Martell cautioned that "home price appreciation continues to escalate, as millennials enter their prime home buying years, renters look to escape skyrocketing rents and deep-pocketed investors drive demand."
“On the supply side, it is also the result of chronic under building, especially of affordable stock.
"This lack of supply is unlikely to be resolved over the next five to 10 years without more aggressive incentives for builders to add new units.”
