Home price growth rate in Winston-Salem area remains at levels last seen in mid-1970s

For example, the average home price in North Carolina in the mid-1970s was about $60,000, compared with $254,000 in July 2021.

By comparison, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point MSA increased 15.5% in July and 15.4% in June. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 15.6% in July and 15.2% in June.

Meanwhile, the home-price hikes in the Charlotte, Durham and Raleigh markets jumped ahead of Winston-Salem, with the average home sale price being significantly higher in those markets.

Home prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA increased 19.6% in July after being up 17.9% in June.

Home prices in the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA increased 19.7% in July after being up 18.5% in June.

Home prices in the Raleigh-Cary MSA increased 21.3% in July after being up 17.8% in June.

The Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported Aug. 9 that the median home price in Forsyth was $281,895 in June and $268,774 in July.

By comparison, the median home price was $229,388 in June 2020 and $251,672 in July 2020.

Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers. The median home price has been above $240,000 for 12 of the past 13 months.