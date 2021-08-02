Home prices keep rising in Winston-Salem area with 'housing market in high gear'

Home prices in the Winston-Salem area reached another peak during the second quarter with the median sale price at $198,000, according to national real estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.

It represents a 16% jump in the median home price from a year ago and a 10% increase over the first quarter.

The median is the number in the middle, with the same amount of numbers below and above.

The lowest median home price in recent years was $103,000 in 2012.

Attom said there were 3,687 homes sold during the second quarter in the five-county region of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin.

By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had a median sale price of $183,000, up 11% from a year ago and up 6% from the first quarter.

“Prices and profits from the second quarter painted yet another picture of a housing market in high gear — except for one thing," said Todd Teta, chief product officer at Attom.

"Profit margins dropped in the second quarter, which is very unusual for any springtime period because that’s when the housing market is usually hottest or close to it."