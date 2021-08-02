Home prices keep rising in Winston-Salem area with 'housing market in high gear'

Home prices in the Winston-Salem area reached another peak during the second quarter with the median sale price at $198,000, according to national real estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.
It represents a 16% jump in the median home price from a year ago and a 10% increase over the first quarter.
The median is the number in the middle, with the same amount of numbers below and above.
The lowest median home price in recent years was $103,000 in 2012.
Attom said there were 3,687 homes sold during the second quarter in the five-county region of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had a median sale price of $183,000, up 11% from a year ago and up 6% from the first quarter.
“Prices and profits from the second quarter painted yet another picture of a housing market in high gear — except for one thing," said Todd Teta, chief product officer at Attom.
"Profit margins dropped in the second quarter, which is very unusual for any springtime period because that’s when the housing market is usually hottest or close to it."
Tera said that while "it may just be a momentary thing in today’s volatile market, it’s definitely something to keep an eye on in case it’s a sign that the market is finally cooling, or giving in to some of the economic forces connected to the virus pandemic.”
The Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA had a median sale price of $299,900, up 20% from a year ago and up 10% from the first quarter.
The Durham-Chapel Hill MSA had a median sale price of $330,000, up 22% from a year ago and up 14% from the first quarter.
The Raleigh-Cary MSA had a median sale price of $340,000, up 20% from a year ago and up 13% from the first quarter.
The Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported July 13 that the median home price in Forsyth was $282,574 in June and $266,311 in May.
It was $229,388 in June 2020 and $224,755 in May 2020.
That means the median home price has been above $240,000 for 10 of the past 11 months. It was at $266,830 in April and $264,134 in March.
The association reported 1,080 closed sales during June, compared with 984 a year ago. There were 972 closed sales in May, compared with 739 a year ago.
The association said in a statement that the local housing market remains “very much a seller’s market with the sales price at its highest level since 2003."
