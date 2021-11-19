Home prices remain mixed in Winston-Salem opportunity zones

The establishment of U.S. Treasury-certified opportunity zones in Forsyth in May 2018 continues to find mixed success within Winston-Salem residential markets in seven census tracts, according to a third-quarter report from national real-estate research firm Attom.
Opportunity zones are economically distressed census tracts qualified to receive private investments through a new vehicle known as opportunity funds.
The goal is connecting those tracts with investors and offering tax credits and other tax incentives to get investors involved.
Ten of the 11 Forsyth tracts are in the central part of Winston-Salem. They account for more than 25,000 residents.
They are among 47 in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, and 252 statewide.
The seven Forsyth tracts reviewed for the third quarter are:
* Tract 1, the central business district. The average home price was at $265,000 in the third quarter, down from the high of $270,100 in the second quarter.
* Tract 3.02, the Kimberly Park neighborhood. The average home price was $74,750, up from $60,000 in the second quarter. The quarterly high is $107,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
* Tract 7, Innovation Quarter in downtown Winston-Salem. The average home price was a high of $48,000, up from $42,000 in the second quarter.
* Tract 14, Whitaker Park Business Park off Reynolds Boulevard. The campus is part of a high-profile renovation project being undertaken by Whitaker Park Development Authority Inc. and mixed-use developer Chris Harrison.
The average home sale price was $106,050 for the third quarter, down from a high of $123,500 in the second quarter. The tract began at $55,250.
* Tract 16.02, Smith Reynolds Airport and neighborhoods south of the airport. The average home price was $38,000, down from a high of $67,500 in the second quarter.
* Tract 17, which contains Lakeside Villas multifamily housing development. The average home sale price when the opportunity zone program began was $145,000. It has fluctuated from a low of $80,000 in the first quarter of 2020 and was at $135,000 in the third quarter of 2021.
* Tract 33.13, which contains Horneytown Road. The average home price was $166,500, up from $159,500 in the second quarter. The high was $201,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Not reviewed were: Tract 2, in the central business district; Tract 3.01 is in the Boston-Thurmond neighborhood; Tract 8.01, Winston-Salem State University, the UNC School of the Arts and Happy Hill neighborhood; and Tract 8.02, the Atkins Community Development Corp.
Winston-Salem city officials have said they consider opportunity zones as another “tool in the economic and community development toolbox that can be used to help spur private development and redevelopment in some of the areas in our community that have not seen the growth.”
“We truly hope that it will help prime the pump to create new investment and jobs for our residents.”
There are 12 tracts in Guilford County, along with four in Alamance, three each in Randolph, Rockingham, Surry and Wilkes, two in Davidson and one each in Alleghany, Ashe, Davie, Stokes, Watauga and Yadkin.
The certified opportunity zones list for North Carolina has at least one low-income census tract in each of the state’s 100 counties.
Tracts that touch the state’s major industrial-site development areas and hurricane-impact areas are included.
“Values in markets scattered through so-called opportunity zones kept rising (in the third quarter) at around the same pace seen in more upscale areas, as the housing-market boom kept lifting fortunes just about everywhere,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer with Attom.
“Home values in opportunity zones are still very low relative to other areas.
"But the on-going gains showed that lots of households are buying in those areas."
