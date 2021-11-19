Home prices remain mixed in Winston-Salem opportunity zones

* Tract 14, Whitaker Park Business Park off Reynolds Boulevard. The campus is part of a high-profile renovation project being undertaken by Whitaker Park Development Authority Inc. and mixed-use developer Chris Harrison.

The average home sale price was $106,050 for the third quarter, down from a high of $123,500 in the second quarter. The tract began at $55,250.

* Tract 16.02, Smith Reynolds Airport and neighborhoods south of the airport. The average home price was $38,000, down from a high of $67,500 in the second quarter.

* Tract 17, which contains Lakeside Villas multifamily housing development. The average home sale price when the opportunity zone program began was $145,000. It has fluctuated from a low of $80,000 in the first quarter of 2020 and was at $135,000 in the third quarter of 2021.

* Tract 33.13, which contains Horneytown Road. The average home price was $166,500, up from $159,500 in the second quarter. The high was $201,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Not reviewed were: Tract 2, in the central business district; Tract 3.01 is in the Boston-Thurmond neighborhood; Tract 8.01, Winston-Salem State University, the UNC School of the Arts and Happy Hill neighborhood; and Tract 8.02, the Atkins Community Development Corp.