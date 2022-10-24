Home sale prices remain at record level in Winston-Salem area during third quarter

Home prices in the Winston-Salem area remained at a record median sale price of $240,000 during the third quarter, according to national real estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.

The metropolitan statistical area consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

The median is the number in the middle, with the same amount of numbers below and above.

The third-quarter sales price is up 14.3% from $210,000 a year ago and up 56% from $154,000 when the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced in mid-March 2020.

The lowest local median home price since Attom began disclosing median home sale prices in 2005 was $103,000 in the first quarter of 2012.

Attom said the median Winston-Salem area seller had an $85,000 gain on the transaction, compared with $65,000 a year ago.

By comparison, Attom reported the Greensboro-High Point MSA had a median sale price of $221,500 in the third quarter, up 10.8% from $200,000 a year ago.

The metro is comprised of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties.

Attom said the median Greensboro-High Point area seller had a $74,500 gain on the transaction.

The Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA had a median sale price of $361,935, up 14.9% from $315,000 a year ago.

The Durham-Chapel Hill MSA had a median sale price of $395,000, up 15% from $343.500 a year ago.

The Raleigh-Cary MSA had a median sale price of $414,000, up 20.7% from $362,500 a year ago.

“Rapidly rising mortgage rates have not only resulted in fewer home sales, but have begun to impact home prices as well,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom.

“With rates the highest they’ve been in over 20 years, homebuyers face serious affordability challenges, with monthly payments in some markets up 50% year-over-year.

"It’s very likely that home prices will continue to weaken in many markets in the coming months.”

Still, Sharga said that the impact of 6% and 7% mortgage rates "means that many homes are still out of the reach of prospective buyers, even with prices declining slightly.”

Attom reported that all-cash homebuyers represented 41.3% of buyers in the Winston-Salem area in the third quarter, down from 42.3% a year ago.

Cash buyers include institutional investors acquiring properties to initially rent before selling them during a future uptick in home prices.

Institutional investors were 13.3%, down from 16.7% a year ago, while Federal Housing Administration home sales accounted for 6.6% in the area, up from 6.4 a year ago.

By comparison, Greensboro-High Point had cash buyers representing 41.8% of sales. Institutional investors were 12.7%. Federal Housing Administration home sales accounted for 6%.

Meanwhile, the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors reported Sept. 14 that having fewer new single-family, townhouse and condominium listings is continuing to drive up the median price while trimming the listing to sold gap.

The second-quarter report covers the following 12 ZIP codes: 27012, 27023, 27040, 27050, 27051, 27101, 27103, 27104, 27105, 27106, 27127 and 27284.

For single-family listings, there was a 3% year over year decline in new listings to 1,637 during the second quarter. For the year to date, there has been a 4.9% drop-off to 2,888.

In terms of closed sales, they were down 7.5% during the second quarter to 1,437, while off 8.1% to 2,483 for the first half of 2022.

Meanwhile, the average sales price rose 16.3% during the second quarter to $359,908, while it was up 16.6% for the first half to $341,392.