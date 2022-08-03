Homebuilder pledges jobs in Kings Mountain, Fayetteville

NVR Inc., a regional homebuilder, said Tuesday it will create 261 jobs in an expansion involving Kings Mountain and Fayetteville.

The company said it will spend a combined $33.9 million on capital investments to expand production in Kings Mountain and build a new facility in Fayetteville.

NVR sells and constructs homes under the brands of Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes in 15 states. The Fortune 500 company also operates a mortgage division.

The average annual salary for the pledged jobs is $46,510, which is above the average salaries in Cleveland and Cumberland counties.

The company has been made eligible for up to $1.63 million in economic incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.