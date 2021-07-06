Homes in Winston-Salem still bringing far higher prices than last year. What might that mean in the future?

Home prices continued to increase more in the Winston-Salem Area than in any of the state's five main metro areas during April and May.

National real-estate research firm CoreLogic reported Tuesday that home prices in the five-county area were 14.6% higher in April than they were a year before. May saw prices rise by 16.23% over the previous year.

Prices in Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties have been on a pronounced upward trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, climbing by double-digits each month for 2021.

CoreLogic does not disclose a median house price.

By comparison, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point MSA increased 12.4% in April and 13.1% in May, which were the lowest of the five N.C. metros.

CoreLogic officials said they don't have the same concerns about a potential housing bubble like the one that contributed to the Great Recession of 2007-09.

“There are marked differences in today’s run-up in prices compared to 2005, which was a bubble fueled by risky loans and lenient underwriting,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic.

“Today, loans with high-risk features are absent and mortgage underwriting is prudent.