Homes in Winston-Salem still bringing far higher prices than last year. What might that mean in the future?

Home prices continued to increase more in the Winston-Salem Area than in any of the state's five main metro areas during April and May.
National real-estate research firm CoreLogic reported Tuesday that home prices in the five-county area were 14.6% higher in April than they were a year before. May saw prices rise by 16.23% over the previous year.
Prices in Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties have been on a pronounced upward trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, climbing by double-digits each month for 2021.
CoreLogic does not disclose a median house price.
By comparison, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point MSA increased 12.4% in April and 13.1% in May, which were the lowest of the five N.C. metros.
CoreLogic officials said they don't have the same concerns about a potential housing bubble like the one that contributed to the Great Recession of 2007-09.
“There are marked differences in today’s run-up in prices compared to 2005, which was a bubble fueled by risky loans and lenient underwriting,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic.
“Today, loans with high-risk features are absent and mortgage underwriting is prudent.
"However, demand and supply imbalances — fueled by a drop in mortgage rates to less than one-half what they were in 2005 and a scarcity of for-sale homes — has fed the latest run up in sales prices.”
The Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported that the median home price in Forsyth alone was $266,830 in April, an increase of nearly 19% over the $224,755 mid-range price a year before.
Median home prices have been above $240,000 for eight of the past nine months in Forsyth.
The association reported 966 closed sales during April, compared with 739 a year ago. There were 859 closed sales in March, compared with 791 a year ago.
“First-time buyers are hitting a wall in many places around the country, as the pace of home price rises outpace the benefits of lower borrowing costs,” said Frank Martell, president and chief executive of CoreLogic.
“Younger and first-time buyers, including younger millennials, are faced with the challenge of having sufficient savings for a down payment, closing costs and cash reserves.”
Martell projects home prices remaining on the rise for the rest of 2021, "which could very well push prospective buyers out of the market in many areas and slow home price growth over the next year.”
