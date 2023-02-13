HomeTrust Bancshares Inc., based in Asheville, reported Monday it has completed its cash-and-stock $70.8 million purchase of Quantum Capital Corp.
HomeTrust now has $4.3 billion in total assets and 33 branches in four states after gaining Quantum’s $600 million. Quantum’s three branches in the Atlanta metro area are expected to be converted to HomeTrust in mid-March.
Bryan Cohen, former president of Quantum, is serving Georgia market president for HomeTrust.
Quantum is a Small Business Administration preferred lender.
