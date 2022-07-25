HomeTrust plans to buy Atlanta-area financial institution

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc., based in Asheville, said Monday it plans to purchase Quantum Capital Corp. in a stock and cash deal valued at $67.6 million.

Quantum is the holding company of Quantum National Bank, which has three branches in the Atlanta metro area and $600 million in total assets. Quantum is a Small Business Administration preferred lender.

HomeTrust would grow to $4.1 billion in total assets upon completion of the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter subject to approval by bank regulatory authorities.