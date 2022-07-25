 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Honda Aircraft adds four authorized service centers

Honda Aircraft breaks ground for $15.5 million expansion

Honda Aircraft has expanded its U.S. authorized service centers network by two to 12, and global network by two to nine/

 Honda Aircraft Co.

Honda Aircraft Co. said Monday it has added four full-service authorized service centers – two in the U.S. and two global – to expand the HondaJet service network to 21 locations worldwide.

There were at least 219 HondaJet aircraft in operation as of Monday.

The new U.S. centers are being operated by Hillsboro Aviation in Portland, Ore., and Mather Aviation of Sacramento, Calif. Altogether, Honda Aircraft has 12 centers in North America.

The new global centers are being operated by Dviation Technics Sdn. Bhd of Selangor, Malaysia, and Signature TechnicAir in Bournemouth, U.K.

Honda Aircraft operates on a 133-acre campus at Piedmont Triad International Airport, where it has spent more than $245 million on its manufacturing hub.

The manufacturer has more than 1,500 employees at the Greensboro campus.

