Honda Aircraft founder, CEO Fujino plans April 1 retirement

Michimasa Fujino, founder and chief executive of Honda Aircraft Co., will retire on April 1 after reaching the company’s mandatory retirement age of 62 in March.

The company was notified of Fujino’s pending retirement on Feb. 18.

Hideto Yamasaki has been named as Fujino’s successor. Yamasaki has held numerous positions in the automotive side of Honda, including as vice president of American Honda Motor Co. Inc.

Fujino told trade publication AOPA that he will continue consulting for Honda Aircraft. He has worked for the company since the mid-1980s.

Honda Aircraft operates on a 133-acre campus at Piedmont Triad International Airport, where it has spent more than $245 million on its manufacturing hub.

The manufacturer has more than 1,500 employees at the Greensboro campus.

