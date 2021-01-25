 Skip to main content
Honda Aircraft gains Russian approval for HondaJet
Honda Aircraft Co. said Monday that its HondaJet Elite has received Russian type certification from the Federal Air Transport Agency.

The first HondaJet with Russian registration began its operation in the region immediately after receiving the certification.

The HondaJet currently holds 13 type certifications around the world, including the United States, Europe, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Panama, India, Japan, Canada, China, Turkey and Pakistan.

There are more than 170 HondaJet aircraft currently in use globally.

Honda Aircraft has more than 1,500 employees at its Piedmont Triad International Airtport campus.

