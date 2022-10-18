Honda Aircraft unveils HondaJet Elite II

Honda Aircraft Co., based at Piedmont Triad International Airport, unveiled Tuesday its "HondaJet Elite II" aircraft at the 2022 National Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition.

Honda Aircraft said it is an “upgraded aircraft that features a host of key advancements in performance and comfort” while also being “the fastest, highest, and farthest flying aircraft in its class.”

With an expanded range of 1,547 nautical miles, the Elite II extends HondaJet's reach to more destinations while maintaining its position as the most fuel-efficient aircraft in its class. The addition of ground spoilers completes the performance upgrades, optimizing takeoff and landing field performance.

The company also said it plans to introduce Autothrottle and Emergency Autoland by the end of 2023 as part of innovating automation, augmentation and situational awareness technologies.

The automation is being marketed “to enhance operational safety and reduce pilot workload while aligning with global Honda's commitment to advances in safety technology.”

Honda Aircraft operates on a 133-acre campus at PTI, where it has spent more than $245 million on its manufacturing hub. The manufacturer has more than 1,500 employees at the campus.