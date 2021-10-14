 Skip to main content
Hooker Furnishings’ chairman Toms retires
Hooker Furnishings' chairman Toms retires

Hooker Furnishings Corp. said Wednesday that Paul Toms Jr. has retired as board chairman, effective immediately.

Toms became chairman and chief executive in 2000. He retired as chief executive on Feb. 1, succeeded by Jeremy Hoff.

The board has named Henry Williamson Jr. as chairman. Williamson is a retired BB&T Corp. chief operating officer who has served on the Hooker board since 2004 and as lead independent director since 2016.

The board has been reduced to eight members.

