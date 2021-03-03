Hooker Furniture board declares 18-cent dividend

The board of directors for Hooker Furniture Corp. declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 18 cents per share.
The dividend is payable March 31 to shareholders registered as of March 17.
Richard Craver
