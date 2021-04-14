Hooker Furniture finishes fiscal 2021 on profitable note

Hooker Furniture Corp. reported Wednesday a 22% increase in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 net income to $8.53 million, based mostly on lower cost of sales during the quarter. The manufacturer’s fiscal 2021 ended Jan. 31.

Diluted earnings were 71 cents, up 12 cents from a year ago.

Net sales dropped 5.8% to $155.3 million, primarily caused by a 20.1% decline to $79.9 million in the imported Home Meridian segment sales. Hooker said that “global supply chain disruptions constrained the segment’s ability to ship strong orders and backlogs.”

The other two divisions has increased sales during the quarter: Hooker Branded up 25.2% to $49.2 million; and Domestic Upholstery up 6% to $24.04 million.

Cost of sales dropped 9% to $121.6 million.

For the full year, Hooker had a loss of $10.4 million and an 11.6% decrease in sales to $540.1 million, mostly reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its sales for the first half.

