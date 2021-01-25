Hooker Furniture sets annual salary for next CEO

The board of directors for Hooker Furniture Corp. said in a regulatory filing Friday that Jeremy Hoff will paid an annual salary of $450,000 once he is promoted from president to chief executive on Feb. 1.

Hoff will take over as chief executive following the retirement of Paul Toms Jr. after 21 years in the post on Jan. 31. Toms will remain as chairman.

Hoff joined the company in 2017 and currently serves as president of Hooker Legacy Brands. His annual salary at his current position is $300,000.

Hoff will become the fourth chief executive in the company’s 96-year history and the first non-family member at the helm. He will join the board on Feb. 1, which expands the board to eight members.

Toms is a grandson of Clyde Hooker Sr. who founded the company in 1924. Clyde Hooker Jr. led the company from 1960 to 2000.

Hooker also said that Lee Boone, who was promoted to president of its Home Meridian division, will receive a $50,000 increase in his annual salary to $350,000, also on Feb. 1.

