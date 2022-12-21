 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hospitals face fewer accreditation standards in 2023

The Joint Commission said Wednesday it is eliminating as of Jan. 1 a total of 168 review standards, 14% of the overall amount, and revising another 14 across its accreditation programs.

The Joint Commission is a United States-based nonprofit that accredits more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs. The agency’s goal is “to streamline requirements.”

The commission also said it would not raise its accreditation fees for domestic hospitals in 2023 “in recognition of the many financial challenges hospitals and health systems continue to face.”

The first tranche of standards deletions and revisions by program include: hospitals, 56 deleted and 4 revised; critical access hospitals, 37 deleted and 4 revised; ambulatory health care, 20 deleted and 1 revised; behavioral health care and human services, 9 deleted and 1 revised; home care, 10 deleted and 1 revised; laboratory services, 6 deleted and 1 revised; nursing care center, 12 deleted and 1 revised; and office-based surgery, 18 deleted and 1 revised.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved the recommended discontinued standards after confirming they do not diminish any of its regulatory requirements.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

