Hot Now? Krispy Kreme stock symbol to be 'DNUT'

The owner of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Tuesday filed the first formal step toward taking the company public again.
Though the word "doughnut" is not in the proposed corporate name of Krispy Kreme Inc., the stock symbol on Nasdaq will be "DNUT."
Krispy Kreme submitted a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission without disclosing an initial share price and number of shares being offered.
"The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions," the company said.
The IPO has a who's-who of financial institution participating, with JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Band of America Securities and Citigroup serving as lead managers. Also participating are Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Truist Securities and Wells Fargo Securities.
Removing doughnuts from the corporate name is similar to the step Dunkin' Brands Inc. took in January 2019 to shorten its brand from Dunkin' Donuts to Dunkin' in acknowledgement selling more than doughnuts.
Krispy Kreme's motivation for removing doughnuts may come in part from its ownership of the Insomnia Cookies brand that generates the majority of its cookies, cookie cakes, ice cream and brownies sales online.
"The 'America runs on Dunkin' campaign was hugely successful. Since that campaign ended, the brand has faded a bit," said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker.
"It’s always tough to have lightning strike twice, but presented correctly, this could work out very well, especially if Krispy Kreme is successful expanding its product base beyond doughnuts.
Financial performance
The prospectus provides the first look at Krispy Kreme's financial performance since 2016.
It had a record $1.12 billion in sales in 2020, nearly doubled from $557 million in 2016. The iconic glazed doughnut represented 64% of its fiscal 2020 doughnuts sales.
It reported a $60.9 million loss in 2020, along with $47.9 million in adjusted net income and $152.8 million in adjusted EBITDA.
EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Many analysts put their financial focus on EBITDA when evaluating the performance of a company that has yet to make a profit or is newly profitable.
For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Krispy Kreme reported $321.8 million in revenue, up 23.2%, and a loss of $3.06 million compared with a loss of $11.5 million a year ago.
It had adjusted net income of $18.8 million, which include taking out $3.5 million in consulting and advisory fees in preparation for the IPO.
The company has 8,275 doughnut and Insomnia shops in 30 countries, up from 5,720 in 2016. About one-third of its 2020 sales came outside the U.S. and Canada.
Krispy Kreme cited among the selling points to investors is that "we believe we have significant runway to be part of a greater number of shared indulgence occasions.
"On average, consumers visit Krispy Kreme less than three times per year, creating a significant frequency opportunity."
The company said it has identified growth potential in large U.S. metro areas, such as Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis and New York, as well as Brazil, China and parts of Western Europe.
It said that new markets will either consist of company-owned shops or entered via franchise operations, to be determined on a case-by-case basis.
"We intend to strengthen our product portfolio by centering further innovation around seasonal, and societal events, and through the development of new innovation platforms to drive sustained baseline growth," the company said.
Background
The submission comes nearly a month after JAB Holdings announced plans to take Krispy Kreme public again nearly five years after it was acquired and went private.
Krispy Kreme still lists its global headquarters as based on Stratford Road in Winston-Salem, though its executive management team has been based in south Charlotte since late 2018.
The company’s stock was last traded in July 2016, ending a rollercoaster-like 16-year run on the New York Stock Exchange.
Krispy Kreme shareholders voted at that time to sell the company for $1.35 billion, or $21 a share, to an affiliate of JAB Holdings Inc. The $21 share price represented a 25% premium over its share price of $16.86 when the deal was announced in May 2016.
There are two basic reasons why private shareholders take an established company public again, said Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte who followed the Krispy Kreme first go-around as a publicly traded company.
"First, because they need the money that a public offering will raise to fund corporate growth, and the magnitude of the funding that’s needed to fund growth requires the sort of capital raise that only public ownership can provide,"P Plath said.
"Second, because the private shareholders seek to increase and monetize their private investment in the company, and the only way to boost equity valuation is by boosting demand and liquidity for the firm’s shares by offering them to the general public."
Plath said he expects the second motivating factor is at play with Krispy Kreme's owner.
"JAB is an investment firm, after all, not a fast-food production company, and investment companies are in the business of making money from their investments," Plath said
"The best way to accomplish this with Krispy Kreme’s privately held shares is to take the company public again."
336-727-7376