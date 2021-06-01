Hot Now? Krispy Kreme stock symbol to be 'DNUT'

Krispy Kreme still lists its global headquarters as based on Stratford Road in Winston-Salem, though its executive management team has been based in south Charlotte since late 2018.

The company’s stock was last traded in July 2016, ending a rollercoaster-like 16-year run on the New York Stock Exchange.

Krispy Kreme shareholders voted at that time to sell the company for $1.35 billion, or $21 a share, to an affiliate of JAB Holdings Inc. The $21 share price represented a 25% premium over its share price of $16.86 when the deal was announced in May 2016.

There are two basic reasons why private shareholders take an established company public again, said Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte who followed the Krispy Kreme first go-around as a publicly traded company.

"First, because they need the money that a public offering will raise to fund corporate growth, and the magnitude of the funding that’s needed to fund growth requires the sort of capital raise that only public ownership can provide,"P Plath said.