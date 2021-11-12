 Skip to main content
Houston automotive group buys Village at Robinhood tract
A Houston automotive group has spent $350,000 to purchase a vacant 0.75 acre lot in the Village at Robinhood shopping center, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

Christian Brothers Automotive Corp. is the buyer of the property at 5262 Fleetwood Circle, also identified as lot 5 in phase 1 of the development.

The seller is The Village at Robinhood LLC.

