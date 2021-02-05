Hundreds of new jobs planned for Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has plans to hire hundreds of dock workers and truck drivers in 2021, president and chief executive Greg Gantt told analysts Thursday.

Gantt said the company also has plans to use contract workers, or what he referred to as "purchased transportation to supplement our workforce until the capacity of our team can fully support our anticipated growth."

Old Dominion has 519 job openings companywide listed on its website. That includes three openings in Greensboro, two in Charlotte and one each in Arden, Conover, Elm City, Morrisville and Wilmington.

"We plan to open two to three additional (service centers) in the first quarter with several more during the remainder of the year,” Gantt said.

There also are seven openings for its Thomasville corporate headquarters operations.

Old Dominion listed during its fourth-quarter financial report Thursday that it has had a 7.4% decline in its companywide workforce, or by 1,530 from 20,594 to 19,064, since the start of the pandemic in mid-March. The company listed having, on average, 19,630 employees during the fourth quarter.

