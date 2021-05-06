Icahn sells off final ownership stake in Herbalife

The former largest individual shareholder in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., billionaire Carl Icahn, has sold the remainder of his shares in the company.

Herbalife has at least 750 employees in Winston-Salem at its East Coast hub operations.

Herbalife said in a press release and regulatory filing in January that it repurchased 12.49 million shares from Icahn affiliates at $48.05 a share for a combined cost of $600 million.

At that point, Carl Icahn’s ownership stake dropped from 15.5%, or 20.5 million shares, to 6.7%, or 8.02 million shares.

At the height of Icahn's investment in Herbalife, he owned a 23.8% stake, or 35.23 million shares, following a 2-for-1 stock split in May 2018.

Icahn won a high-profile test of wills with fellow billionaire hedge-fund investor Bill Ackman that began in December 2012 — the same day Herbalife committed to opening the Winston-Salem plant. Ackman accused the company of operating as a pyramid scheme.

