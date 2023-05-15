The property of a Dollar General retail store in Greensboro has been sold for $1.88 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 1.78-acre tract at 5904 Church St. was bought by Berkshire Ltd. Partnership of Boise, Idaho.

The seller is Teramore Development LLC of Thomasville, Ga. It is at least the forth Dollar General property in the Triad that Teramore has sold in the past four years.

In February 2022, Teramore sold the property of a Dollar General store in Stokesdale for $1.97 million. The 2.07-acre tract at 7105 U.S. 158 contains a 9,100-square-foot retail building.

In June 2021, Teramore sold a Dollar General retail property at 903 Lake Road in Thomasville for $1.89 million to two Illinois commercial real-estate companies.

In December 2019, Teramore sold a Dollar General retail property at 3103 Kernersville Road in Kernersville for $1.77 million to a California commercial real-estate group.