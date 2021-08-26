Idaho lumber company acquires Elkin mill

Woodgrain Inc. said Thursday it has agreed to purchase the former lumber-mill operations owned by Independence Lumber Inc. located on Wildlife Road just outside of Elkin.

The company, based in Fruitland, Idaho, has agreed to retain the existing workforce and create 10 jobs over the next two years to increase the workforce at the site to at least 45 employees. The company has set an average hourly wage of at least $15.

Woodgrain has pledged to spend about $1 million on new machinery and equipment over two years.

The company has been made eligible for up to $11,465 in performance-based incentives from the Surry County Board of Commissioners.

Woodgrain is one of the largest millwork operations in the world with operations in the United States and Chile.

