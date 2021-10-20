IFB Solutions expands commercial product offerings through buying online retailer

“With this acquisition, we continue to strategically expand our footprint to serve new commercial business channels,” Dan Kelly, IFB's executive vice president of strategy and programs, said in a statement.

“There is a strong potential for revenue growth that will allow us to add additional jobs for people who are blind as sales increase.”

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone on the Pinnacle Mercantile team for trusting us to take over a business that was built from the ground up,” Kelly said.

"Growing a commercial business opportunity like Pinnacle Mercantile helps us establish new jobs here in Winston-Salem."

IFB Solutions is partnering with local small-business suppliers of raw materials and coating needed to manufacture and package finished goods for Pinnacle.

IFB received financial support from Truist Financial Corp. in completing the purchase.

On Sept. 16, IFB announced that David Horton, its president and chief executive, would retire at the end of 2022. Horton, 58, has been with IFB since 2001 and has served in the two leadership roles since 2015.