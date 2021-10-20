IFB Solutions expands commercial product offerings through buying online retailer

IFB Solutions has expanded its revenue stream through the acquisition of a reseller and manufacturer of products for the home, kitchen, garden and landscape.
The Winston-Salem nonprofit did not disclose Wednesday the purchase price for Pinnacle Mercantile.
Pinnacle was founded by Frank Andra and Robert Biles and is based in Wichita, Kan. It is an employer of people who are blind or visually impaired.
IFB projects that Pinnacle sales will produce more than $8 million in fiscal 2022 revenue, as well as create at least 10 local jobs.
To put the Pinnacle revenue stream into perspective, IFB had about $200 million in 2020 revenue.
IFB, founded in 1936, is the nation's largest employer of individuals who are blind or visually impaired. As of September, it had about 1,000 employees overall and 639 locally.
Pinnacle's product line includes metal garden stakes, plastic spray and squeeze bottles, drawstring bags for ice, and wood-smoking pellets for barbecuing.
Other key attractions of the deal are that most of Pinnacle's products are made domestically and are sold and distributed by Amazon, IFB officials said.
All Pinnacle inventory and operations are being moved to IFB's Winston-Salem manufacturing facility. There are plans to expand IFB's warehouse operations in Clemmons.
“With this acquisition, we continue to strategically expand our footprint to serve new commercial business channels,” Dan Kelly, IFB's executive vice president of strategy and programs, said in a statement.
“There is a strong potential for revenue growth that will allow us to add additional jobs for people who are blind as sales increase.”
“We are incredibly grateful to everyone on the Pinnacle Mercantile team for trusting us to take over a business that was built from the ground up,” Kelly said.
"Growing a commercial business opportunity like Pinnacle Mercantile helps us establish new jobs here in Winston-Salem."
IFB Solutions is partnering with local small-business suppliers of raw materials and coating needed to manufacture and package finished goods for Pinnacle.
IFB received financial support from Truist Financial Corp. in completing the purchase.
On Sept. 16, IFB announced that David Horton, its president and chief executive, would retire at the end of 2022. Horton, 58, has been with IFB since 2001 and has served in the two leadership roles since 2015.
IFB’s board of directors has appointed a search committee, led by chairman Bob Newell, and hired a search firm to interview potential candidates. The goal is to select the next top executive in the third quarter of 2022.
The group has three manufacturing facilities, including a large optical laboratory in Winston-Salem supplying Veterans Affairs’ optical centers across the Eastern Seaboard, a call center in California, and more than 20 supply stores serving various government locations nationwide. The other two manufacturing facilities are in Asheville and Little Rock, Ark.
In March 2020, IFB opened its Twenty200 Eyewear optical store at 631 Coliseum Drive NW in Winston-Salem.
