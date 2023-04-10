IFB Solutions, the nation's largest employer of the blind and visually impaired, has formed a partnership with Maximus, a third-party employer and provider of government services worldwide.

IFB has about 1,000 employees overall, including 639 locally.

The collaboration is designed to expand Maximus' workforce pool of sight-impaired workers for jobs in the public services, information technology, health, economic, environmental and social challenges.

About 70% of working-age adults who are blind or visually impaired face sustained periods of unemployment throughout their lifetimes, according to IFB.

“For several years, Maximus has been focused on capacity-building opportunities, such as this partnership with IFB Solutions, to expand our potential pool of new employees and help us build an effective and inclusive workforce," Michelle Link, Maximus' chief human resources officer, said in a statement.

"Thanks to the perseverance of many advances in technology, and an experienced partner in IFB Solutions, we’ve built an employment and training program aimed specifically at those who are blind and visually impaired."

IFB created a targeted training program with Maximus that lasts six weeks. The training involved developing skills that include technologies specific to the job requirements.

The groups said six IFB-affiliated individuals have completed initial pilot training in Texas and are working as Maximus customer service representatives.

“Maximus has shown itself as a leader in this area by working with us to create this new program that provides the empowerment of employment to people who deserve it," said Shannon Satterfield, IFB's director of professional services.

"We are so proud of every person who completed the training, as they persevered through early challenges to accomplish something that would have been impossible only a few years ago.”

The groups currently are training a second cohort of individuals and plan to expand the pilot program across the country during 2023.