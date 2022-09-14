IFB Solutions promotes Kelly to president, chief executive

IFB Solutions said Wednesday it has promoted Dan Kelly to be its next president and chief executive, effective in January.

IFB, founded in 1936, is the largest employer of individuals who are blind or visually impaired in the country. It has about 1,000 employees overall and 639 locally.

Kelly, 46, has been with the Winston-Salem nonprofit since 2007, currently as executive vice president of strategy and programs.

Kelly was chosen following a national search that yielded 50 applicants and six finalists.

Kelly will be the nonprofit's first top executive who is blind. He will succeed David Horton, who announced in September 2021 his plans to retire at the end of 2022.

Horton has been with the nonprofit since 2001 and has served in two leadership roles since 2015.

“It’s an incredible honor to serve as (IFB Solutions') next CEO and to continue the legacy of excellence established by David Horton, who I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside for 15 years as a mentor, friend and colleague," Kelly said.

IFB board member Bob Newell, who chaired the search committee, said that Kelly "has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to creating opportunities for people who are blind to pursue their careers of choice."

"He is an exceptional professional and an inspiring individual.”

IFB has three manufacturing facilities, including a large optical laboratory in Winston-Salem supplying Veterans Affairs’ optical centers across the Eastern Seaboard. The other two manufacturing facilities are in Asheville and Little Rock, Ark.

It also operates a call center in California, and more than 20 supply stores serving various government locations nationwide.

In March 2020, IFB opened its Twenty200 Eyewear optical store at 631 Coliseum Drive NW in Winston-Salem.

Under Horton’s leadership, IFB saw its sales more than double from $80 million to $200 million.

“David has been a transformational leader in our organization,” Newell said.

“He has led us through periods of great change, including adding new locations and opening new businesses, all while keeping the mission intact of creating life-changing opportunities for people who are blind.”

Horton has worked closely with National Industries for the Blind and served on the board of the National Association for Employment of People Who Are Blind.

In North Carolina, Horton served until very recently as Board Chairman of the NC State Commission for the Blind, which is a governor-appointed position and serves as an advisory council to the NC Division of Services for the Blind.